15,424 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

