1,511 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

AEM stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

