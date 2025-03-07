Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $381.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.42.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $294.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.57 and its 200-day moving average is $371.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.