Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.91 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.