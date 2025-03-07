Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $611.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YRD

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.