Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.52. 624,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,903,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xerox by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xerox by 2,846.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,090,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $4,101,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

