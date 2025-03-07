WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 28,018 shares.The stock last traded at $59.79 and had previously closed at $60.21.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.