Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 24,174 shares.The stock last traded at $323.17 and had previously closed at $318.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.71.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

