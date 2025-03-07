William Blair Comments on ASGN’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASGN. StockNews.com lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38. ASGN has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

