Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $36.00. Willdan Group shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 29,002 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $187,572.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,266.98. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.