What is eResearch’s Forecast for TSE:DCM FY2027 Earnings?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – eResearch issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. eResearch analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. eResearch also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 3.42.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

