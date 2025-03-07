What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MongoDB Q1 Earnings?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MongoDB in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.61.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $192.50 and a 1 year high of $413.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $13,270,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,458,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

