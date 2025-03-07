West Family Investments Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $175.99 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $912.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

