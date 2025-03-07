Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $37.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,634,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,195,000 after purchasing an additional 776,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

