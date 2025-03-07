Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average is $227.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

