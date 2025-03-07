Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.45% of ANSYS worth $133,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

