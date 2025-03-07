Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $38.46. 253,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,257,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,372,837 shares of company stock worth $527,298,461.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.