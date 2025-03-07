Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

ADSK stock opened at $260.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

