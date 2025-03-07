Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK stock opened at $260.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
