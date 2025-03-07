Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

