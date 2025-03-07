Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,038.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

