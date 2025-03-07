Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,293,612.80. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
