Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Daiwa America to Hold Rating

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

