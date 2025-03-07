Vision Financial Markets LLC Buys Shares of 169 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.78.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

View Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.