Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.