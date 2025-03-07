Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.