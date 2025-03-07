Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.02. 113,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,221,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several analysts have commented on VNOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

