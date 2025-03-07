VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 2,316,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. VF has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

