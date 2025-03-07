Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,008. This trade represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,539 shares of company stock worth $8,498,935. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

