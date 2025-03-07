Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVTL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVTL

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.