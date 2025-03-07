Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHX. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 317.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

