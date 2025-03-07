Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,199,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $45.69 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,477,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

