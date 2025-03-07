Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.