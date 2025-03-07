Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 7,902,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,037. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

