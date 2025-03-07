Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Announces Earnings Results

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE VG opened at $9.10 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

