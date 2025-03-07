Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Announces Earnings Results

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Venture Global Stock Performance
NYSE VG opened at $9.10 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Venture Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
