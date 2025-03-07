VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 786,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 290,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

