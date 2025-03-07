Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 441870281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Trading Down 40.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £569,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Vela Technologies Company Profile
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
