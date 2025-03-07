Value Stocks To Follow Now – March 6th

Marvell Technology, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and MongoDB are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices considered lower than their intrinsic value, based on financial measures like earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors typically buy these stocks expecting that the market has undervalued the company and that its true worth will be recognized over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,470,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 78,777,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,034,059. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $67.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.46. 10,936,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,290. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $198.22 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28.

