Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 496,038 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Utz Brands stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
