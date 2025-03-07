United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Christopher R. Drahozal Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jones Trading raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

