Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $245.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average of $241.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

