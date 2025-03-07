U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adient and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 7 0 0 1.78 U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Adient currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Adient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than U Power.

This table compares Adient and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -0.01% 6.94% 1.77% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and U Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.52 billion 0.09 $18.00 million $0.02 747.70 U Power $31.06 million 0.33 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Volatility & Risk

Adient has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adient beats U Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific/China. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

