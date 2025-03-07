Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.75. 1,002,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,332,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Tuya Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.39.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
Tuya Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tuya by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tuya by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 896,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 2,493.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tuya by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
