Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.75. 1,002,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,332,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tuya by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tuya by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 896,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 2,493.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tuya by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

