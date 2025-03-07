Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.47), with a volume of 62973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.59).

Tristel Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.42.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. Analysts anticipate that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tristel

