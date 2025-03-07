Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 108,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 131,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

