Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a 42.9% increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.37. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,216.50. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

