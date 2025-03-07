Top Mining Stocks To Consider – March 7th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Bit Origin, and Linde are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the extraction and processing of natural resources such as metals, minerals, and other raw materials. These stocks are influenced by factors such as commodity prices, geopolitical events, and environmental regulations, making them a potentially volatile investment option that can offer high rewards in periods of economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $19.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $847.53. 1,229,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,022.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.75. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.74.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.55. 1,264,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.52. The company has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 470,938,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,952. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,168. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

