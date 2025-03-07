Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct a significant portion of their business online, allowing customers to buy and sell goods or services through digital platforms. These stocks are often influenced by trends in digital consumer behavior, internet technology advancements, and the broader growth of the online marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,296,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593,085. The company has a market cap of $737.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 6,253,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,009.08. 175,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,499. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,057.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Recommended Stories