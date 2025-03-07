Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

AbbVie, Moderna, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veeva Systems, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and GSK are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on developing innovative treatments, drugs, and technologies using biological processes. These stocks are often characterized by high volatility and potential for significant growth, driven by breakthroughs in medical research and regulatory milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.07. 2,488,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $215.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 9,937,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,909. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.35. 1,719,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.41. 493,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,009. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.51. 819,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,140. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.48. 394,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.68 and its 200-day moving average is $461.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

GSK (GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 3,973,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

