THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.30-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

