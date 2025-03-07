The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

