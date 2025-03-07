The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,551. The stock has a market cap of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

